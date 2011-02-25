Comolli: How to make it as a young player

Graduating from the nursery of promising young footballers is a tough assignment.



According to Liverpool’s former director of football Damien Comolli, natural ability is not even the half of it.



Parade all the promise you want, but without a potent mix of mental strength, an insatiable hunger for hard work and slice of very good luck, you will end up the on the scrapheap.



In this video the man with an eagle eye for talent outlines the three rules young players need to follow if they want to make it in the big time.



