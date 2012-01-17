Comolli: What you need to reach the top

Across the country there are undiscovered talents showcasing their talents to one man and his dog.



Scouts trawl the length and breadth of the country looking for the next Premier League star, and it's not just the youth leagues they're watching.



Players like Chris Smalling, Steve Morison, Carl Jenkinson and Michael Kightly prove you can still make it to the top level, even if you missed the boat as a youngster.



The aforementioned players prove If you're good enough, you can make it - no matter how old you are or what level you play, but what it is that sets them apart from the rest?



Technical ability and athleticism are the stand-out attributes of football's elite, but it's a quality that players rarely credited for having, that attracts the interest of Liverpool's former director of football, Damien Comolli.



"First of all you look for a brain, you look for intelligence, then you look for technical ability, then you look for the physical aspect," Comolli explained to FFT.



"The main thing will be the intelligence on the pitch, the intelligence off the pitch and the technical abilities."



Do you think you've got what it takes? Watch this video and see if you measure up to Comolli's expectations.



