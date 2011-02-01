Danny Gabbidon: Outmuscle the targetman

“It’s the same story every week for our team: we look good upfront, but our centre-back is a 5ft 7in weed who gets outmuscled by big, hulking centre forwards. What can I tell him to do?”

Alan Bodlane, Hampshire

Danny Gabbidon says:

“It’s tough, but sometimes you’ve got to just try and let the big man have the ball. If you try and wrestle with big strikers, they can make you look a bit silly. Trying to match your strength with his is impossible.



Obviously in the box when the crosses are coming in, you have to try and get in front of the striker then – when defending a corner, for example, try and be aggressive: when the ball’s there, get to it first and win it.



But in open play, sometimes you have to accept a striker is going to win a header from you, or hold the ball up, and you have to try and be a bit clever. Don’t use strength: try to get the ball in front of the striker, or get your midfielder to come and help you from the other side.



He [your opponent] might have a bad touch if you put a little bit of pressure on him. It depends on what kind of defender you are, as well. If you’ve got a good leap then even if you’re smaller you can win your fair share of headers.”



