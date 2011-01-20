Dealing with disappointment

“I've missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

Michael Jordan, greatest basketball player of all time

The greatest sportsman overcome disappointment to achieve success. The main protagonists that inhabit the football world are no different.

Managers have to exude positivity to lift the spirits of the team, even if the burn of defeat is still fresh.

Former Crystal Palace boss Iain Dowie is well versed in this field having experienced success and failure in equal measure during his career.

Dowie believes the key to driving the team forward is to focus on the future and not dwell on disappointment.

“Too often we spend our time worrying about what went on – you can’t change that. Learn from it, but don’t spend time talking about what had happened last week, because that’s gone it’s about what’s happening next week,” says the former QPR boss.

“The way I deal with disappointment, once the game is done I then concentrate on how we beat the next team.”

In this video Dowie explains his methods for addressing disappointment and then moving forward.

