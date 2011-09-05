Iain Dowie: Building a good vocal unit
By Ben Welch
Improve your team's communication skills with practical drills and top tips from Iain Dowie
"Communication is such an important part of the game, particularly as a back four, but also throughout the whole team," says former Crystal Palace gaffer, Iain Dowie.
"It starts with recruiting the right characters, who you know are quite comfortable in communicating. But, there are a few drills you can do."
To find out what these drills are and more, click play and let Dowie explain.
