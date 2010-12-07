How to zonal mark from a corner
Iain Dowie, Crystal Palace manager in the 2004/05 Premier League, explains how to zonal mark effectively from defensive corners
Zonal Marking. Some managers swear by it. Others blame it for every goal that's ever been conceded from a corner. But do you really know how to put a zonal marking plan into operation? And what are the do's and don'ts to make sure you get it right?
"It’s called zonal marking because you have to imagine the area is divided into segments, with players on the defending team responsible for one of these segments," says goal-grabber turned gaffer, Iain Dowie, who's seen the system from both sides of the fence.
"If each player marshals his segment or ‘zone’ properly, technically, you shouldn’t concede."
Check out the video to see how to do it.
