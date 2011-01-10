Playing as a target man: the essentials

Fancy yourself as the next Didier Drogba, Gonzalo Higuain or Diego Milito? Then this is the page for you.

A three-minute masterclass in the essentials of playing as a targetman, delivered by Iain Dowie, a man who played the role for the likes of Luton, West Ham, Southampton, QPR and Northern Ireland.

"There are some fundamental things you've got to do," says Dowie. "Like secure possession, stretch the defence and make sure you get on the side of the pitch where the ball is."

But there are just as many things you shouldn't do. Watch the video to learn them all.

