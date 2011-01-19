Positive mental attitude
By Ben Welch
Former Crystal Palace boss Iain Dowie on the impact of generating a positive vibe in the dressing room
Tactics who needs ‘em? According to Dutch ace Rafael van der Vaart Tottenham don’t.
Spurs’ master technician recently praised Harry Redknapp’s for not overburdening the players with a tsunami of Christmas trees and catenaccio.
Tottenham’s resurgence under Redknapp has owed much to his man-management skills and getting the players to believe in themselves, the team and the game plan.
Former Crystal Palace boss Iain Dowie endorses this approach. “In the Premier League it’s probably 20 per cent coaching, 80 per cent man management as you go down it becomes more coaching orientating,” he said.
The former says former Charlton and Hull gaffer insists confidence and positivity breed success.
Watch this video for Dowie’s top tips on creating a positive buzz in the dressing room.
Also see:
Iain Dowie: Defending with 10 men
Iain Dowie: Building a good vocal unit
Dealing with disappointment
Playing as a target man: the essentials
How to zonal mark from a corner
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.