Defending for full-backs: Tricks of the trade
By Ben Welch
Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson gives you the inside track on stopping tricky wingers
Sometimes you come up against an opponent who is just better than you. No matter what you try, you just can’t stop them.
And if you’re up against a skilful, speedywinger, who knows they’ve got the better of you, prepare for an afternoon of torture. There’s no way they’ll pass up the opportunity to indulge their penchant for showboating.
Wouldn’t it be nice if you had a few tricks up your sleeve to stop them in their tracks? That’s where FFT and Arsenalfull-backCarl Jenkinson can help.
In this video the England international tells you how to put the brakes on your winger with a few trade secrets.
Also see:
Ashley Cole: How to handle every opponent
Ashley Cole: Dominate your opposite number
Ashley Cole: Handling different wingers
Stop that, twinkle toes!
Micah Richards: Dealing with different types of attacker
Chris Hughton: Dealing with a quick winger
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.