Ashley Cole: Dominate your opposite number

A full-back's ultimate nightmare is playing against a full-back with a energy to burn, a penchant for getting forward and rocket propelled jet heels.

Ashley Cole is this nightmare. But what does he do when he comes up against a Maicon? A marauding Brazilian who takes his attacking responsibilities just as seriously as his defensive brief.

Watch this video to find out how the world's best left back combats a defensive wall and an attacking menace all rolled into one.

As part of Nike’s The Chance initiative, a global search for young football talent, Rio has been helping to toughen up the four UK finalists ahead of The Chance world finals to be held in London, January 19-22. 100 players from around the world will take part in the finals and eight will be selected to play for the Nike Academy full time from next season.



Ashley enlisted the help of James Milner, Rio Ferdinand and Aaron Lennon to help ‘mentor’ the four UK hopefuls. To follow their progress visit www.facebook.com/nikefootball

See also:

Ashley Cole: How to handle every opponent

Ashley Cole: Mental toughness

Ashley Cole: handling different wingers

