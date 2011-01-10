Ashley Cole: Handling different wingers

Not many full-backs tame Cristiano Ronaldo, but Ashley Cole's record against the Portuguese is phenomenal (we reckon CR9 only started playing through the middle just to get away from the England defender).

Not that Ronaldo is the only one. In his bulging back pocket, Cole has deposited pretty much every winger in the game today. Big or small, quick or slow, powerful or tricky, he's seen them off.

So we asked him for the benefit of his experience. Watch the video to learn from one of the modern game's greatest full-backs.

As part of Nike’s The Chance initiative, a global search for young football talent, Ashley has been helping to toughen up the four UK finalists ahead of The Chance world finals to be held in London, January 19-22. 100 players from around the world will take part in the finals and eight will be selected to play for the Nike Academy full time from next season.

Ashley enlisted the help of Rio Ferdinand, James Milner and Aaron Lennon to help ‘mentor’ the four UK hopefuls. To follow their progress visit www.facebook.com/nikefootball



