Chris Hughton: How to stop a quick winger

It's hardly the best time to be a full-back when you consider the plethora of top-quality wingers bombing up and down football pitches across the world.

With the mentality of a winger now seemingly evolved to incorporate an insatiable goal-lust to go with their gallons of creativity, it's enough to send defenders to an early grave. However, slowly but surely they are fighting back.

As a former full-back himself, Brighton boss Chris Hughton believes that the key is to give yourself a chance, while working with your teammates to limit service to the wide-man.

Here's Chris to explain...



The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk



Recommended for you:

Hughton: Stopping a jet-heeled striker

Hughton: Stop the opposition's passing game

Hughton: Last 5 mins and you need a goal

Winning the ball off the target man

How to make the opposition play the long ball game

Countering a team that press high up the pitch