Double pain, double gain

JUMP HIGHER

DO HEAVY SQUATS WITH A BARBELL

“Work with a weight that’s around 80-90 per cent of your one rep, maximum,” says Tony Daley, Head of First Team Physical Performance at Wolves. Do four sets of four squats to put some power in those legs.

WITH SQUAT JUMPS

“Stand on the spot and perform four to eight squat jumps,” says Daley. “From a squat position, jump up and into the air, keeping it controlled. Do three sets with a five-minute rest between each.”

BENEFITS:

You not only recruit more fast-twitch muscle fibres enabling you to increase your vertical jump, but also increase overall strength.

RUN FASTER

DO RESISTANCE SPRINTS

“Buddy up with a team-mate who can either hold a resistance band that’s tied around your waist or simply hold your training shirt to create the resistance you need,” says Daley. Aim to do three-five sprints over 10-15 metres every time.

WITH RESISTANCE-FREE SPRINTS

Over the same distance, practise improving your acceleration from a standing start with three-five sprints (resistance-free).

BENEFITS:

“Sprinting also improves performance by increasing agility, speed in movement and technique,” says Daley. “The muscles’ fast-twitch ability also increase over time.”

BE STRONGER ON THE BALL

DO BENCH PRESSES

“Do four sets of eight reps,” says Daley, “with a weight that challenges you but doesn’t overstrain your muscles.” This should build upper body strength so you are less likely to get turfed off the ball.

WITH CABLE CHOPS

Standing with knees slightly bent and shoulder width apart, hold the cable rope from a high position and drive it towards the floor while rotating your torso, then return it slowly to its original position. Do three sets of 10 reps both sides.

BENEFITS:

Improved upper body strength and core stability aids speed: the driving of the arms enables greater leg drive for quick acceleration. A strong core helps transfer more power from upper to lower body.

IMPROVE SHOOTING POWER DO HIP DRIVES

DO HIP DRIVES

“Work hip flexors on a cable machine by attaching the cable to your ankle: bring your knee up to your chest, then swing back in a controlled motion, while pulling a light weight,” advises Daley. Do 3-4 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

WITH BARBELL LUNGES

Feet together with a moderate weight barbell on your shoulders, do a controlled lunge forward. Bring down the back knee so the lower part of that leg is parallel to the floor, working your quads. Do eight reps of three-four sets on each leg.

BENEFITS:

It also helps balance and co-ordination, determining how quickly you can decelerate and turn in a new direction. This can reduce the chances of injury.

