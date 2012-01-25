Find football near you!

So what is Just Play?

Just Play! kickabouts

The FA and Mars have created Just Play! for everyone who wants to get out there and have an informal kickabout. If you’re a man or a woman over 16 years, you qualify. Just Play! kickabouts are taking place at dedicated centres across England. Search online for Just Play! – it’s easy to pre-book one near you.

There’s a 5s Centre waiting for you

If fast, competitive, small-sided football is your thing then you might be ready for five-a-side. Check the ‘5-A-Side’ box in the search facility after you’ve searched online for Just Play! and we’ll give you the contact details of a 5s Centre so you can get in touch with them.

11-a-side Clubs

Great passing, skilful tackling and the buzz of getting the ball in the back of the net – this is where teamwork and dedication come together to produce football at its best. Search online for Just Play! and click the ‘11-A-Side’ box and the results will list not only the clubs in your area, but the leagues they play in and their contact details. You’ll be able to tell them you’re up for the challenge.