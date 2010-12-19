Trending

Boost your foot speed with this exercise from Newcastle United strength and conditioning coach, Dr Duncan French

Strength and conditioning coach Dr Duncan French demonstrates the foot fire drill and explains how it will benefit your football by activating your nervous system and improving your foot speed.

You will need:
A medicine ball (or normal football)

Muscles worked:
Leg muscles, especially calves
Achilles

What to do:
10-15 seconds per set
3 sets
3-4 times per week


 