Frank Arnesen: Get the best out of young players

Producing the next future star is as much about man management as it is technical and physical development.



Frank Arnesen, sporting director of Hamburg, has been charged with overseeing youth development for 18 years at some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including PSV, Tottenham and Chelsea.



Arnesen, who himself graduated from the Ajax Academy as a player, tells FFT about his own youth development strategies and how he uses encouragement to get the best out of young players.



