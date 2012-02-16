Frank Arnesen: Get the best out of young players
By Ben Welch
Steer clear of the negative and focus on the positive, says Hamburg sporting director, Frank Arnesen
Producing the next future star is as much about man management as it is technical and physical development.
Frank Arnesen, sporting director of Hamburg, has been charged with overseeing youth development for 18 years at some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including PSV, Tottenham and Chelsea.
Arnesen, who himself graduated from the Ajax Academy as a player, tells FFT about his own youth development strategies and how he uses encouragement to get the best out of young players.
