Gael Clichy: Perform week-in-week-out

“All the best footballers constantly strive to improve their game no matter what level they’ve already reached or what they have achieved.



To be a top player you have to do it week in, week out and to do that you must always be looking at what you can do better.



I’m never satisfied with what I’ve done in the past in my career and I’m always looking to improve in every game and in every training session. Training is so important as the hard work you put in during the week hopefully reflects when you play in matches.



You can’t teach yourself to be quick, but you can always work on your speed by performing drills and exercises on a regular basis.”



