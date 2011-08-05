Nemanja Vidic: The key to consistency

After yet another campaign in which he’s left Premier League frontmen punching the ground in frustration, the Serbian Terminator spoke to FourFourTwo Performance about the key to consistency.



OK, so he didn’t reduce Maicon to a quivering wreck a la Gareth Bale, and he hasn’t carried a struggling team on his shoulders like Scott Parker at West Ham, but nobody playing in England can match the Serbian powerhouse for week-in, week-out excellence. If the individual gongs were handed out in May, the Vidic mantelpiece would no doubt be full.



Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2006, he has personified the consistency that has taken Sir Alex Ferguson’s side to four league titles during that time. And despite what the stats – and Vidic – might say, last season was arguably the centre-back’s finest season in a Manchester United shirt, despite having to play without first-choice partner Rio Ferdinand at various points in the campaign.



To find out he is delivers match after match, press play and let the man himself explain...



Nemanja Vidic wears Puma football boots. For more details, visitpumafootball.com



Also see:

Wesley Sneijder’s key to consistency

Nemanja Vidic: Maintaining concentration

Nemanja Vidic: Defensive partnerships

Nemanja Vidic: Bounce back from criticism

Nemanja Vidic: Tackle any threat