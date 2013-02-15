How to trick your mind in the cold
By Ben Welch
Need to shake off the winter blues? Aston Villa's peak performance coach Tom Bates tells you how to trick the mind
SHUT OUT THE COLD
“Focus completely on the job in hand. By visualising success or running through your jobs and responsibilities you will re-direct your attention away from the cold and on to the controllables – your performance."
MOVEMENT + SMILES = HEAT
“Respond to the thought ‘it’s cold’ with movement and a smile. This physically increases heart rate, blood flow and temperature as well as activating the production of the thyroid hormone. This helps you feel more relaxed, comfortable and focused."
BLUFF YOUR BODY INTO STAYING WARM
“Thinking warm thoughts changes the hardwiring of the brain. If you tell your mind that you’re warm it will respond by thinking and feeling exactly that."
HAVE FUN, DON’T FREEZE
Neurologically, the brain changes during prolonged exposure to cold weather. People are quicker to get angry and irritable, meaning lower stress tolerances. Steer clear of the misery by changing the pre-match warm-up to a fast-flowing, fun and enjoyable session."
From sub-zero to winter hero
Whether it’s wearing the right gear or shrugging off the January blues, FFT’s essential guide to playing in Arctic conditions will ensure you deliver your hottest cold-weather performance yet.
Recommended for you:
Cold defence
Deliver your hottest winter performance
Cold-weather gear
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.