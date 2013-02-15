Cold-weather gear

BEST BASE LAYER

NIKE PRO COMBAT HYPERWARM COMPRESSION DRI-FIT MAX SHIELD

Your torso might look like sausage meat stuffed into a condom when you slip this base layer on, but at least you’ll be toasty. The figure-hugging top provides warmth, without making you feel like you’re fighting a fever thanks to its ventilation technology. The top’s sweat-wicking design keeps you dry by soaking up perspiration and pushing it to the fabric’s surface, where it quickly evaporates. Shame it can’t do that with your flab. £50, available at www.nike.com

BEST BOOTS

PUMA KING SL

Carved out of the finest Japanese microfibre, this boot provides a glove-like fit to keep your tootsies nice and warm. The construction of the heel provides protection and stability against a hatchet man’s tackles. And when Mother Nature wreaks havoc with the pitches, the configuration of the boot’s traction studs will help you stay on your feet. £155, available at www.prodirectsoccer.com

BEST GLOVES

UNDER ARMOUR COLDGEAR LINER GLOVES

The ColdGear fabric in these gloves mops up moisture to keep your hands warm and dry. With grippy palms and a nose-wipe panel, you’ll be able to keep hold of your opponent and stay snot-free. The designers have even included a reflective logo so your team-mates will be able to see you when the nights draw in. £15, available at www.underarmour.com

BEST TIGHTS

ADIDAS TECHFIT PREPARATION SHORT TIGHTS

Don’t make the mistake of thinking these bad boys are ordinary cycling shorts. They are in fact short tights and they help keep your legs warm, as well as reducing muscle fatigue. Techfit technology focuses your muscles’ energy to generate maximum explosive power, acceleration and long-term endurance. And the Freshrite feature suppresses odour so your opponents don’t have to put up with your stink. £23, available at www.adidas.co.uk

From sub-zero to winter hero

Whether it’s wearing the right gear or shrugging off the January blues, FFT’s essential guide to playing in Arctic conditions will ensure you deliver your hottest cold-weather performance yet

