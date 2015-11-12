James Tomkins: Quickfire questions

The playground is full of glory hunting kids desperate to score goals or humiliate one another with flashy skills - not too many drop back into defensive positions, excitedly awaiting the first challenge.

But West Ham’s James Tomkins was one of them. From concrete pitches to Premier League stadia, the ball-playing centre back has always taken pleasure from stopping the opposition.

FFT sat down with the Hammers player to find out what defensive duties make him tick. Hit play and learn all about his love of defending.



Spire Roding is the official private hospital to West Ham United. James Tomkins opened the brand new £1.2 million state of the art Bone and Joint Centre at Spire Roding Hospital for more information go to www.spirehealthcare.com/roding