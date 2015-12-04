Joe Hart: Stay focused for 90 minutes

Being a keeper can be a lonely experience – especially if you’re playing in a good team that tends to dominate games.



At a lower level, having very little to do can lead you to switch off – you might be freezing and start fantasising about a warm shower – and before you know it, you’ve conceded a silly goal.



Worry not: Manchester City and England man Joe Hart is here with some tips on how to fully focus even when you’re not heavily involved. He’s well used to playing in games where the opposition have had enough, after all…



Joe Hart trained using the Nike Ordem 3 Hi-Vis with The Nike Academy, a full-time, pro-level training programme run by Nike based at St George's Park



