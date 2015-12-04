Joe Hart: Stay focused for 90 minutes
By Ben Welch
Keep your head in the game from kick-off to the final whistle with tips from the Manchester City and England No.1
Being a keeper can be a lonely experience – especially if you’re playing in a good team that tends to dominate games.
At a lower level, having very little to do can lead you to switch off – you might be freezing and start fantasising about a warm shower – and before you know it, you’ve conceded a silly goal.
Worry not: Manchester City and England man Joe Hart is here with some tips on how to fully focus even when you’re not heavily involved. He’s well used to playing in games where the opposition have had enough, after all…
Joe Hart trained using the Nike Ordem 3 Hi-Vis with The Nike Academy, a full-time, pro-level training programme run by Nike based at St George's Park
Recommended for you:
Joe Hart: Pre-match preparation
Joe Hart: Positioning for direct free-kicks
Joe Hart: How to win one-on-ones
Joe Hart: Positioning at corners
Joe Hart's guide to all-round keeping excellence
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.