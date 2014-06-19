Joe Hart: Positioning for direct free-kicks
By Ben Welch
Use these simple tips from Manchester City and England's No.1 to keep deadball specialists at bay
Few moments generate as much anticipation and excitement as a free-kick on the edge of the box.
The deadball specialist marches over to claim ownership of the set piece. The referee marks out 10 yards for the wall. After some jostling and discussion the kicker gets ready for their run up. They take aim. The crowd draws a collective breath.
While all of this is happening the goalkeeper is preparing for the incoming missile. How are they going to stop this free shot at goal? How are they going to out manoeuvre this sharp shooter – who has spent hours practicing their free-kicks – from sticking this in the back of the net?
For Manchester City and England No.1, Joe Hart, there are a number of key things a goalkeeper has to do in this situation.
To find out what they are just press play and let Hart tell you himself.
Joe Hart is an ambassador for Head & Shoulders. To find out more search #HartRateMoment
