Joe Hart: How to win one-on-ones

When a striker is played through on goal everyone expects him to beat the goalkeeper.



All the odds are in the attacker’s favour – they have the ball, a clear sight of goal and options – pick their spot or try and round the goalkeeper who has no choice but to rush off their line.



So, as a goalkeeper, how do you try and tip the scales back in your favour? What can you do to put the striker off? How can you reduce their chances of scoring?



England and Manchester City’s No.1 Joe Hart has a few ideas and he was generous enough to share them with us.



Watch this video to find out his secrets to winning a one-on-one.



