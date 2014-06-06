Performance Lab: Eden Hazard

TECHNICAL

100

He has completed by far the most successful dribbles in the Premier League this season: 100 by the end of February, with Luis Suarez languishing in second place on 63.

PSYCHOLOGY

The Mourinho Effect

“I have seen him mature, become convinced of his abilities. He is both entertaining and effective. Mourinho can be proud of his work. I say this because his fingerprints are all over this, for sure.” Fabio Capello

VALUE

£100,000,000

The price Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho put on Hazard’s head following rumours linking the attacking midfielder with a move to moneybags Paris Saint-Germain.

PRODUCTIVITY

The stats don’t lie

Hazard passed last season’s 13-goal tally (all competitions) on February 8; by February’s end, only Wayne Rooney had provided more Premier League assists (19) since Hazard (18) hit the UK.

NUTRITION

Post-match patty

Buffalo burger. Organic, grass-fed mince is lower in fat and higher in joint-loving omega-3 than beef. Serve with red onions (antioxidants), anchovies (omega-3, calcium) and pickles (the vinegar prevents cramping). And sorry, Eden, no cheese…

LIFESTYLE

Burgergate

Hazard was given a three-match ban after eating a cheeseburger (and fries) on the bench having being subbed during a Euro 2012 qualifier, but says he “learned a lot” and now follows “a strict diet”.

THE HAZARD WORKOUT

Set-up Stand on the halfway line with your back to goal, a server on the edge of the centre circle, two cones close together behind him and another server on the right wing.

Action Turn and sprint left, receiving a pass from the first server at speed. Change direction infield, dribble between the cones and drill a pass wide. Receive the cross from the right, shooting either on the volley or with the ball on the deck. Repeat on the opposite side.



