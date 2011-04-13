The performance palette

Train in the blue room

Indoor workouts and weight training sessions may reap bigger rewards if you’re working out in a blue gym. US research shows that athletes tend to be more productive in a blue room because they are calm and focused on the task at hand – in particular, weightlifters were found to lift more for longer.





Follow the reds

Teams that wear red at home win more games than those in other colours, according to research from the Universities of Plymouth and Durham. Investigators from the University of Portsmouth also found that shirt colours influence a goalkeeper’s expectation of saving a penalty kick. Red jerseys reduced the keeper’s confidence.





Be loud

Forget the ribbing you get for those flashy fluorescent lime boots – if you want to be the target for passes you need to stand out. “As the incident with Manchester United’s grey away kit against Southampton in 1996 highlighted, you need to be easily distinguishable to the peripheral vision of your team-mates,” suggests Ken Way, author of Mental Mastery (Won Way Publishing).





Black off

Colour experts insist that just as black is seen as the colour of authority and power in many cultures, so it should be the ideal tone for referees to wear. However, US research also found that referees were more inclined to award decisions against a team wearing black when playing against an opposition in a brightly coloured kit. Researchers concluded that the ref perceived the team in black as more aggressive.





Chill in the green zone

“Green is said to be a colour that encourages a relaxed state as it’s a less ‘energised’ colour than, say, red,” explains Ken Way. To wind down after a game, relax your mind and aching muscles in the green room. Alternatively, just stand in a field