Phil Jones: How to be the new guy

I’m joining a new team in a higher division and I’m worried I won’t fit in. Any advice on adjusting to life at a new club?

Phil Jones says:

“You can’t just walk into the changing room being loud and having banter with the players. It is difficult, but you’ve got to assess the situation and try to understand the current players before you start joining in.



You’ve got to establish yourself first and then get to know the other players and let them know who you are. Then you can start dishing out banter.



You want to impress in training and prove to people why you should be there, but then again you can’t act busy.



Give 100 per cent, act professional and believe in your ability. Try to play your normal game – don’t start trying to do things you wouldn’t usually do. Confidence is the key. There’s no point playing football if you don’t believe in your own ability.



When I joined Manchester United, I kept relatively quiet for the first week so I could understand what the club was about, what the players were about and how they reacted and responded to different things.



Eventually I got more and more confident talking to them. They made me feel welcome so it was plain sailing from there.”



