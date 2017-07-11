Squad integration

"In every squad there is a player who has a special relationship with the manager.



This might be the captain, although in amateur football that isn’t always the case.



Another thing to consider is that the basis of this relationship will be different at each club: sometimes the manager sees this player as the most committed, in other cases they have a special talent.



It may even be that the manager has worked with them before and trusts them.



If you’re starting at a new club, work quickly to identify who has the best relationship with the manager and try to train with them at every opportunity, so you get to understand the basis of their relationship with the manager.



If you can align yourself with this player, you are giving yourself the best chance to integrate with the people who really matter at the club."



