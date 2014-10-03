Build a stronger core

You might want to build a six-pack even Ronaldo would envy by knocking out a 1000 crunches in the gym, but that wouldn’t be much help out on the football pitch.



What you need is a core stablisation workout that makes you harder to knock off the ball and agile enough to burst away from defenders.



Where can you find such a workout? Right here. We joined sports scientist Craig Turner and the Nike Academy in the gym to capture a core session on tape.



You can find out more about how you can get involved with the Nike Academy, and watch the players’ progress this season, by visiting facebook and NikeFootball.com.



For more fitness tips see:

Core strengthening workout

Build a rock-solid core

Build endurance and a rock solid core

Strengthen your core