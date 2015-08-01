Rise above the rest
By Ben Welch
Use this exercise to vault over defenders like CR7
Equipment
Viper Belt, three Flexi-Cords, two cones.
Action
Player One puts on the Viper Belt with the Flexi-Cords attached and 4m places two cones 6m apart in front of goal, standing between them. Player Two holds a Flexi-Cord on Cone A and Player Three holds one on Cone B. Player Four holds a cord 4m away from Player One, near the penalty spot. The coach throws the ball at different heights to Player One, who must head or volley the ball into the goal.
Progression
A defender to compete for the ball.
SETS 1 (3-minute recovery)
REPS 10 (plus a final, 11th set without the Viper Belt)
SAQ International are the established leaders in Speed, Agility and Quickness training. For more information visit www.saqinternational.com
