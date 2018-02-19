Soccer Supplement: Injury recovery formula

If you are facing a spell on the sidelines through injury then you will need all the help you can get to make a swift return to the football pitch.

Of course, there is no substitute for rest and expert opinion to accelerate your recovery, but what if there was also a supplement that could help you on your way?

Well, Soccer Supplement have launched an injury recovery formula to try and do just that – and we have run the rule over it to find out how it could help you.

What is it?

Soccer Supplement’s injury recovery formula is a drink, which has been specially designed to assist the speed of recovery of footballers who have suffered a muscle, joint or tendon injury.

How does it work?

All you need to do is mix one sachet of the formula with 200-300ml of water in a glass until it has dissolved. If you take one per day during your recovery from injury you will hopefully find yourself back on the pitch sooner than expected.

Who uses it?

It's trusted by the PFA, who have sent 60 boxes to the top 60 clubs in the football pyramid. Soccer Supplement are the official nutrition partner for a host of elite clubs and academies from the Premier League, right down to the National League.

Why are they using it?

To get them back on the pitch faster – simple. The formula includes collagen and vitamin C, which helps with the synthesis and repair of ligaments and tendons, while glucose and chondroitin improves and maintains good joint health. Even better, HMB has been shown to decrease muscle loss during periods of inactivity. Think of it as having an extra man on your side during battle.

How much does it cost?

A two-week course of Soccer Supplement’s injury recovery-formula will set you back £34.99. If you want to get back on the pitch quicker then it is a small price to pay. To view Soccer Supplement’s range of products, click here.