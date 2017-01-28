Theo Walcott: How to make it pro

If you’re anything like us you’ve dreamt of scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final.

Sadly for us that’s an unattainable dream…. Because we’re rubbish. But have you got what it takes to play alongside the likes of Messi and CR7?

If your answer is yes then let us help you get there. We’re not looking for a brown envelope stuffed with cash, we just like helping young talent fulfil their potential.

Having failed to make the grade ourselves we can’t offer any personal tips, but we do have access to the biggest stars and best coaches who know what’s required – like Theo Walcott.

We sat down with Arsenal and England star to find out what it takes to become a professional footballer.

Hit play to find the information you need from a man who has made it to football’s top table.



Theo Walcott is speaking as part of the new adidas #BeTheDifference campaign, wearing the all-new adidas X15. For more www.adidas.co.uk/football. To join the conversation, follow @adidasUK





For more football tips see:

How to become a professional footballer

How to catch Wenger's eye

Harry Kane: How to make it pro

Toni Duggan: How to make it pro

Kieran Gibbs: How to make it pro