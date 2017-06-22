TRX workout for football

TRX squat jumps (3 sets of 10 reps)

Love them or hate them, squats should be a staple part of every footballers’ gym routine. This exercise is perfect for improving your ability to leap off the ground and will help you to avoid injury by strengthening your knees, quads, hamstrings and glutes.

Single leg squat (3 sets of 10 reps)

Almost every movement on the pitch is performed on one leg, so it makes sense to improve the strength of each limb individually. Once you are strong enough to do so, perform this exercise slowly until your standing leg is at 90 degrees. If you can’t perform 10, do as many as possible with correct form.

Hamstring curls (3 sets of 10 reps)

Strong hamstrings will enable you to complete repeated sprints for 90 minutes and avoid injury. This exercise is harder than it looks. Squeeze your hamstrings and glutes to elevate your body quickly, before returning to the starting point and repeating.

Back row (3 sets of 10 reps)

For total body strength you need to work your upper body as much as your legs. A good place to start is by targeting your back with this rowing exercise. You should also feel your core straining as you try to maintain balance during each row.

Press up (3 sets of 10 reps)

Rather than heading straight for the bench press, try these TRX press-ups to build strength in your chest, shoulders and core. The unstable nature of the cables means you will use more muscles to complete each rep than a typical bench press with dumbbells or a barbell.

Y-flys

If you spend all day hunched over a desk in an office, there is a chance your posture could do with some straightening out. The Y-Fly is a great exercise for strengthening the muscles in your upper back, meaning you’ll be upright on the pitch and avoid developing further back problems.