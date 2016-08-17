What your game can learn from cycling
By Ben Welch
Tour de France legend Johan Bruyneel explains how mountain biking during the off season can add another dynamic to your endurance training
Lacking match fitness, but hate running? Then hop on a bike and tear up your nearest woodland with some explosive cycling.
This is the advice of Johan Bruyneel, commander-in-chief of nine Tour de France victories.
In this video the Belgian cycling guru explains how mountain biking suits the mechanics of football.
Johan Bruyneel was talking at Leaders in Performance, part of Leaders in Football. For details on 2011’s conference, click here.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.