'Jermaine Jenas was in my ear telling me I wasn't good enough' Ex-Love Island star Jack Fowler shares best footballing encounters and new studio experience

DJ, influencer and ex-semi professional footballer, Jack Fowler has tried his hand at plenty since leaving the Love Island villa at the height of an England World Cup summer back in 2018.

Most recently, though, he has taken to a different kind of recording studio, co-hosting the new five-part PUMA-produced 'Who Gives a Shirt' podcast.

Alongside co-host Kimberley Cumberbatch, Fowler explores the cultural significance and environmental impact of football shirts.

Fowler (R) alongside TV personality and current Love Island host Maya Jama (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the launch, the former Grays Athletic and Harlow Town player sat down with FourFourTwo to discuss his roots in the game, as well as the interwoven links between fashion and football.

"I've loved football my life. I used to play when I was a young kid and stuff, and played all the way up 'til I was about 22.

Fowler (L) attends the National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on January 22, 2019 in London, England (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The main premise [of 'Who Gives a Shirt'] was me trying to convince Kim that football shirts are more than just a bit of material. There's history behind it."

Fowler grew up in North London and admits he once wore an Arsenal shirt under his own team's jersey when facing the Gunners in a youth team fixture.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I went to school with Joe Willock. Joe was a couple of years below me, Matty, his older brother, was my year. He was at Man United, and then Chrissy and Joe were at Arsenal.

"Growing up with them guys, it was really impressive to see how they pushed on. They were always bit different than everyone else on the football pitch, you could tell straight away that they were ballers.

"I've played charity games with ballers that are just now doing it for banter, playing with Jermaine Pennant and Darren Bent and stuff. And it's just funny because we're on the pitch together, and I'm running next to them, I'm tackling and I'm barging and I'm winning headers, and I'm sitting there going, 'I used to watch you on Sky Sports. How am I beating you in the air?'

Jermaine Pennant of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, March 2008. (Image credit: Alamy)

"Even Jermaine Jenas, we had a game at Stamford Bridge back a couple years back now, and we were having banter off the pitch, and yeah, he was in my ear the whole game, 'You was never good enough'. Just having pure jokes on the pitch."

Fowler appeared on Season Four of ITV show 'Love Island' at a time when England were at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He kindly lifted the lid to FFT on how much the contestants are actually allowed to know about the outside world whilst filming the hit reality programme.

Kieran Trippier gave England the lead in their 2018 World Cup semi-final encounter with Croatia but the Three Lions were beaten in extra-time (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I remember in the villa, because I was in 2018, we had no idea what was going on outside of it. We had no phones, no internet, anything. So we had no idea if [England] were still in the in the tournament, or if we've gone out.

"We were begging the producers at some points, like, 'Are we in? Are we out?' Because we don't know what day it is, don't know what time it is, don't know what the date is. I came in as a bombshell halfway through, so I'd watched maybe two or three games, so I knew what was going on a little bit.

"But then after two weeks, I've got no idea where we are, what we're doing, but I also knew that the tournament ends roughly in about three weeks from when I went in. But when that three week mark come out, I was thinking I was still in here, 'What are we doing now?', I've played football all my life, if we're gonna win, I need to watch it. You can't do that to me."

Fowler and Cumberbatch's new podcast 'Who Gives a Shirt' is available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube.