Win a full-time football scholarship worth £42,000

Virtually everyone who has ever picked up a copy of FourFourTwo will have at some point in their life fantasised about being a full-time footballer. If you’re aged between 15 and 18 and think you’ve got what it takes – but haven’t already been snapped up by a club academy – then we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to make your professional dreams come true.



In partnership with FootballCV Academy, based at Borderville Stadium, Stamford, FourFourTwo is offering a two-year scholarship worth £42,000 for youngsters who have turned 16 by 31 August 2016.



Up to 180 entrants will be selected to take part in trials in London, Leicester and Manchester, and the winner will benefit from a superb, intensive training programme led by UEFA coaches, drilling their technique and conditioning and enabling them to be fully prepared to succeed in the modern game.



There will be sessions with top players, managers, referees and agents; the opportunity to take coaching badges; plus expert nutritional, physiotherapy and psychological guidance.



Once ready, the Academy’s team will play friendlies against Premier League and Football League youth sides in front of numerous scouts. The winner will also emerge with a BTEC Diploma in sport.

Interested? To enter, visit here