Carlo Ancelotti is the best manager at the 2026 World Cup. Here's why he could be the Don of New Jersey come July

In Season One, Episode One of The Sopranos, James Gandolfini’s legendary character, mob boss Tony Soprano, sits in a therapy session in his hometown of New Jersey and laments: “Whatever happened to Gary Cooper? The strong, silent type. That was an American. He wasn’t in touch with his feelings. He just did what he had to do."

Cooper was a laconic Hollywood movie star, famous for his understated, stoic acting, and masculinity, which becomes a recurring theme throughout The Sopranos – which is widely regarded as the greatest television series of all time. Tony develops a slight obsession with Cooper, and the idea of the strong, silent man in control of everything. A deliberate irony on the part of the show’s writer, David Chase, who has implanted a dark, impulsive nature and explosive temper in his main protagonist, making him Cooper’s polar opposite.

If Tony Soprano were sitting down to enjoy this summer’s World Cup, where the final will be held about a 20-25 minute drive (depending on traffic) from his fictional home in North Caldwell, he would have a lot of time for Carlo Ancelotti.

Don Carlo’s quiet leadership prioritises player freedom over rigid systems. Where Tony Soprano deals with rage by flipping over his therapist’s glass coffee table, Ancelotti raises his left eyebrow 20 degrees. Both actions carry equal weight.

Ancelotti’s CV commands the ultimate respect: the only manager in history to have won league titles in all five of Europe’s top divisions, the first and only manager to win five Champions League titles. A managerial career that has amassed over 30 trophies.

Tony Soprano would've had a lot of time for his fellow Italian, Carlo Ancelotti (Image credit: Getty Images)

And now to the international stage. A return to North America, where he stood in 100-degree heat next to Arrigo Sacchi in 1994 as his assistant with Italy, and watched Roberto Baggio blaze the ball high into the Pasadena sky. Ironically (at the time of writing), Italy won’t be at the tournament.

Ancelotti’s appointment as manager of Brazil could be a masterstroke. He has healthy relationships with many of their stars and has shifted the Seleção away from its reliance on individual flair and steered them toward a more balanced, tactically disciplined structure designed to win ugly where necessary. A quality they’ve lacked in previous tournaments, but will need this summer.