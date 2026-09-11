‘Footballers give me hundreds of thousands of pounds to buy houses for them’ Homes Under the Hammer TV star and ex-Manchester United striker Dion Dublin reveals Wrexham project

"We've got the stairs, leading up to the bedrooms..."

The Homes Under the Hammer presenter, who since hanging up his boots has transitioned from Premier League goalscoring to real estate expertise and punditry, is using his industry knowledge to help fellow players secure their financial futures.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Dublin disclosed how older players regularly approach him with substantial sums, relying on his team to locate and manage brick-and-mortar investments.

"Where there’s some bad, there’s also good too, but come and speak to Dion! I’ll hook you up," Dublin said.

Dion Dublin will 'hook you up' with a new-build in the Wrexham area, apparently

Dublin often found himself in the PrimeLocation inside the penalty area during his playing days (Image credit: Alamy)

"I’m already doing it for some of the older players, without mentioning any names. They come straight to me and my estate agent. 'Dion, I’ve got a couple of hundred grand, can you do something for me?'"

Dublin has focused much of his property enterprise in North Wales, specifically around the Wrexham area, where attention surrounding the now-Championship level football club has fuelled a market boom.

Executive Producers Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds attend an FYC red carpet event for FX’s Welcome to Wrexham in Los Angeles (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’ve got a few of them houses in Wrexham now, which is a bit of a hot spot with all the attention around the football club. What we then do is manage and maintain the properties and [the players] get a bit of passive income."

Having spent years in the game, Dublin is familiar with traditional footballer enclaves like Knutsford, Wilmslow, and Alderley Edge, noting they are 'all beautiful areas to live in but very expensive.' However, he advises buyers to look at adjacent locations for better value.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Cheshire can be expensive but if you look at places on the outskirts like Congleton and other places just off the M6 they can be incredible as well, so you don’t have to go for the top end."

Dublin's regular travels across the country to carry out television duties takes him to locations like Stoke, Walsall, Lincoln, and Grimsby, but all that has done is reinforced his belief that hidden gems exist everywhere.

"My advice is to try and find those places but most importantly find the place that works for you.

72 goals in 162 games for Coventry. You could say that was the Rightmove (Image credit: Alamy)

"I think if you're investing in property then you need to look anywhere north of London and Watford and you might have a chance to get a bit of value for your money.

"That said, if you've got a load of money, then you could afford to do it down in London. It's just very expensive. The south's very expensive. We know that. The further north you go, the more bargains you're going to get, but you won’t be living in London."

Dublin was speaking to FourFourTwo on behalf of Reviant.