How Champions League debutants Como pulled off 90-day stadium miracle to avoid 200km commute

When Como beat Hellas Verona in May to clinch a top-four finish ahead of illustrious Serie A rivals AC Milan and Juventus, the clock was already ticking on a summer project that had more to do with what's around the pitch than what happens on it.

Como have added the likes of Moise Kean, Trevoh Chalobah, Robert Sanchez and former loanee Alvaro Morata to their playing ranks but UEFA stadium requirements meant that a lightning renovations turnaround would be required to ensure that their Champions League home matches could be played at home.

Manager Cesc Fabregas will lead Como out for their first-ever match in Europe's premier club competition on Thursday. Thanks to an impressive effort off the pitch, he will do so at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Como's Champions League matches would have been moved to Sassuolo

Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Como get their league phase campaign underway against RB Leipzig and will also face Manchester United, AEK Athens and back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain at home.

At the end of last season, their ground was not compliant with Champions League requirements and extensive work has been carried out over the last three months. Without the upgrades, Como would have played those four matches 200km away at the home of Sassuolo.

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"To meet UEFA requirements, renovation work on the stadium has been completed, including the construction of a new stand and the enhancement of infrastructure, security systems and operational facilities," Como said in a statement in advance of Leipzig's visit and the start of the league phase.

"Sinigaglia has been the home of Como 1907 for almost a century. Its role in the city and in the life of the club makes the opportunity to play these matches here particularly special.

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"Como 1907 would like to thank everyone who helped make this possible, as well as our fans for their patience and constant support throughout the entire process."

Como's stadium has achieved UEFA Category 4 status as a result of the work. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the renovations included a near-miraculous rebuild of the Curva Ovest, upgraded floodlights, improvements to the media facilities, better toilets and enhanced security systems.

"The pitch was also completely relaid, widened by an additional two metres, and re-turfed with a new-generation hybrid grass, a specific request from Fabregas to facilitate ball possession," reports Giulio Saetta.

Cesc Fabregas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Como have been on a tear under the ownership of the Indonesian tobacco giants Djarum Group, which took over in 2019.

The Lariani, recently promoted back to the third tier, spent two seasons in Serie C and three in Serie B before securing promotion to the top tier in 2023/24.

Djarum appointed Fabregas, a former player and interim head coach at the club, to take them into Serie A. They've finished tenth and fourth in the last two seasons and are showing few signs of slowing down.