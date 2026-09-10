Manchester United academy sensation steals show with European hat-trick as historic debut edges closer

JJ Gabriel celebrates scoring against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League

Fifteen-year-old prodigy JJ Gabriel arrived on the continental stage with a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah FK U19, who were beaten 5-0 at Leigh Sports Village.

The forward delivered a three-goal performance to spearhead Manchester United’s youth side to victory, underlining yet again why he is considered one of the brightest talents in Carrington's academy.

Gabriel’s ascent has fuelled speculation over whether he can feature for Manchester United’s senior squad in the Premier League this season.

JJ Gabriel hits Euro hat-trick for Manchester United

JJ Gabriel in action for Manchester United U18s last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top-flight regulations dictate that a player must turn 15 on or before August 31 of a given season to be eligible for league selection.

Having met the league's academic year age requirement prior to the start of the 2026/27 campaign, Gabriel is legally eligible to make his Premier League debut this term, which was not the case last season.

JJ Gabriel and Benjamin Sesko head out to train with the Manchester United first-team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should manager Michael Carrick hand him a senior bow before he turns 16 in October, Gabriel would become Manchester United’s youngest-ever first-team player.

Carrick has been keeping a close eye on the teenager, regularly drafting him into first-team training sessions. Addressing Gabriel’s trajectory, the Red Devils boss commented last season: "JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious to know that and he's had a really good season for the Under-18s.

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"We obviously think an awful lot of him, but patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and working with him in development as we do with all the different younger players and picking the right moment to step up."

Gabriel’s latest goalscoring heroics build on exceptional numbers at youth level. The attacker bagged 28 goals across 35 appearances for Man United’s U18 side last season.

Moving up to the U21s in Premier League 2 this term, Gabriel hit the ground running with two goals and two assists in his first two outings before taking his goalscoring form into Europe.