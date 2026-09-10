'I lived with Jason Statham when I was 17 but we haven't spoke in years. I'd love to give Hollywood a go. Imagine that, Dion Dublin action hero!' Former Aston Villa and Manchester United striker reveals incredible film star connection
Did you know Dion Dublin and Hollywood film star Jason Statham used to live together in Great Yarmouth?
Yes, you're reading that correctly.
Footballers are known for rubbing shoulders with the great and the good of the celebrity world, but these connections usually come about after they've made it big on the pitch.
In Dion Dublin's case, the former Aston Villa marksman has a Hollywood claim to fame from back when when he was merely a teenager and youth team player.
Dion Dublin reveals historic Jason Statham friendship
The 'Homes Under The Hammer' star tells FourFourTwo: "Jason Statham was best friends with my brother, who was a DJ in Great Yarmouth when I was a young player at Norwich City, so I lived with him. Jason played the drums. My brother played bass, too, so they played in a band together.
"I was a 17-year-old boy who would go and watch their band then I’d go watch my brother’s DJ sets with Jason, then me and J would go out after. It was good fun. Very chilled out."
Statham is, of course, known for his roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, The Transporter and Mean Machine and has developed a reputation as an on-screen hard-man over the past 25 years.
But, Dublin says that wasn't always his old flatmate's persona.
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"I’ve not spoken to him for years but the Jason I knew back then was a very nice, very fun guy. He used to be a high board diver for Great Britain, too, and there was a big leisure complex on the sea front at Great Yarmouth so J used to go down sometimes and do his practice on the high board in the pool down there.
"His dad was a singer too. His brother Lee used to work on the markets as well. Jason used to work on the markets with him too so he’s done everything. I think he's deserved everything he’s achieved."
While Dublin, two years Statham's junior, saw his career take him to Cambridge United in 1988 and then the Premier League with Manchester United a few years later, it was another 10 years before Statham's acting really took off, eventually taking him Stateside.
"Would I fancy moving to Hollywood to follow in Jason Statham’s footsteps?" Dublin says. "The property is too expensive!
"I’d love to go out there and give it a go though. Imagine that. Dion Dublin, action hero! I suppose I’ve tried everything else, haven't I? I’d throw my hat in the ring for that if they’d give us a job."
Dublin was speaking to FourFourTwo on behalf of Reviant.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
- Mark White Content Editor
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