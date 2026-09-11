Quickfire Quiz 200: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz number 200. Imagine! Two whole thousands of football trivia questions, and we're not stopping here either. Help us blow out the candles by answering today's questions!
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
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FourFourTwo has a vast vault of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, can you name the three most expensive Premier League signings of every summer since 1992 and every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?
While you're in transfer mode, we also want you to show off your knowledge of the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Barcelona or Real Madrid.
We have some questions about the Premier League's most celebrated one-season wonders, the players who came and went in the blink of an eye but made a big impression while they were in the spotlight.
There are a couple of quizzes that ask you to put some groups of four into the correct order – one about players and their Premier League appearances, the other about teams and their titles.
Can you name every team in the Football League right now? There's only one way to find out. Lastly, if you're a players expert rather than a teams nut, our latest career paths quiz is for you. How many of those 100 career paths can you identify?
We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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