How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah for FREE: Live stream details as Red Devils make Champions League return

Watch Manchester United vs Sabah for free as the Red Devils return to the Champions League after two seasons away with this league phase opener against the Azerbaijani minnows. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Michael Carrick led United back into Europe's elite club competition with a brilliant end to last term, but they have endured a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Sabah are the great unknowns of this season's Champions League and will play at Old Trafford just nine years and two days after they were founded, marking a historic night in the Azerbaijani outfit's history.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs Sabah in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Sabah for free?

Manchester United vs Sabah is free to watch in Ireland on RTE Player with linear coverage available on RTE2.

Not in Ireland? You need a VPN to access your free Manchester United vs Sabah stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Man Utd vs Sabah free on RTE Player RTE Player will show select Champions League games for free in Ireland with Man Utd vs Sabah one of two games shown from the opening round of fixtures.

Watch Manchester United vs Sabah from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Manchester United vs Sabah. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah in the UK

Manchester United vs Sabah will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Watch Manchester United vs Sabah on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Manchester United vs Sabah on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Manchester United vs Sabah. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah in the US

US viewers can watch Manchester United vs Sabah on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Manchester United vs Sabah on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Sabah on Stan Sport.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Manchester United vs Sabah on Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester United vs Sabah on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Manchester United vs Sabah and every other Champions League game this season.

Manchester United vs Sabah: Preview

Manchester United fans will savour the moment when the iconic Champions League music rings out at Old Trafford before their league phase opener against Sabah.

It will be the first time in nearly three years that the Red Devils have played in the competition, but they are not the continental force they once were.

That has been evident in the opening few weeks of the Premier League season, in which United have lost 2-0 at promoted Hull City and drawn 2-2 against Everton, putting manager Michael Carrick under a hint of pressure despite his sensational impact after arriving midway through last term.

The Red Devils will be expected to beat Sabah comfortably, but it's the sort of night where even a convincing win is seen as par for the course - and anything less raises serious questions.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Sabah didn't even exist when United last won a European trophy - and that was only nine years ago.

The Red Devils' Europa League triumph in May 2017 arrived four months before the Azerbaijani club were formed, so their journey over the past decade has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Sabah won their country's top flight for the first time last season, as well as lifting the Azerbaijan Cup for the second campaign in a row, before fighting through four rounds of qualifiers to reach the league phase of the Champions League.

Their fixtures also include games against Arsenal, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in what will be a fairy-tale for the club and their Lithuanian manager, Valdas Dambrauskas, who took his first steps in coaching at Manchester United's Soccer Schools. Tonight, he will coach against the Red Devils as their equal.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 3-0 Sabah

This should be about as straightforward as it gets for United on their return to Europe's top table.