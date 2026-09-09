Liam Gallagher bought my house! Tony Adams sold a £4m property in the Cotswolds to the Oasis frontman last year and explains how he defused a disagreement between the singer and his partner Debbie Gwyther

Liam Gallagher had a good 2025. At the end of it, he rewarded himself with a big purchase – a 12,000 sq ft country house near Cirencester.

Eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five reception rooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a detached two-bedroom cottage (in case any siblings wish to stay), all set in approximately 5.39 acres of stunning Cotswold countryside.

It also has a famous former owner. Tony Adams bought it in 2002, reportedly for half the 2025 sale price.

"Liam's lovely, and Debbie's great"

Tony Adams played 672 times for Arsenal (Image credit: Alexandra Arlett )

The thought of Adams, 66 caps for England, 672 appearances for Arsenal, four top-flight league winners’ medals, three FA Cup Final wins, two League Cup Final wins, showing off his seven bathrooms to a British rock icon is a curious one.

"Liam’s lovely”, explained Adams to FourFourTwo “and Debbie’s great," referring to the singer's partner, Debbie Gwyther. "She’s an Arsenal fan. Stevenage girl. Her sister Katie as well. They’re great Arsenal fans."

Tony Adams lifted every domestic trophy during his 19 year playing career (Image credit: Getty Images)

It made for a handy ice-breaker when Adams proudly showed them some exterior decor he had installed at the property near the front door. A pair of cannons, mirroring the ones stationed outside the Emirates Stadium.

Unfortunately, it sparked a disagreement between his prospective buyers. "Liam went, ‘They’ve got to go,’" Adams grins. "But Debbie said, ‘No, they’re staying here.’" There was only one problem: "I said, ‘They’re not staying,’" Adams continues. "They were coming with me!"

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adams' reason for selling the property was so he and his wife could move back to London, where his wife is returning to university to study for a Master's in early modern history.

Oasis summer 2025 reunion tour meant the Gallagher brothers' every move was shared in the media, and Liam’s relocation to the countryside was no exception. The tiny village where the property is situated has a population of roughly 500, but Liam took to his X account to reassure any neighbours who might’ve been nervous that a former hell-raising rock star was moving into their quiet part of the world.

"To all the BEAUTIFUL people from the Cotswolds, I come in peace. You won’t even know I’m there. I’m not like all those divvy celebrities who like to show off. I’m LOFI" he tweeted.

Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel pictured at Maine Road in 1994, former home of their beloved Manchester City (Image credit: Kevin Cummins)

This summer he tweeted again, saying that his new neighbours were "absolutely incredible" and that "they have not stopped baking me cakes and scones."



The high-profile sale led to an amusing encounter for Adams at a recent event. "I was at a do recently," he smiles. "We’d been talking for an hour and 10 minutes about Arsenal and addiction, and all this serious stuff. Then this 12-year-old lad comes up to me and says, ‘Oh… you sold your house to Liam Gallagher,’ and I thought, ‘Is that what I’m known for now?!’” He laughs at the idea that, for one young fan, that property deal is his defining achievement.

Ironically, Adams greatest achievement probably isn’t his medals and England caps, or doubling his money in a property deal with the frontman of Britain's biggest rock and roll band.

This year marks 30 years since he quit alcohol. He wrote a best-selling book called ‘Addiction’ about overcoming his struggles and used proceeds to set up the charity Sporting Chance in 2000 to support current and former athletes battling mental health and addiction issues.

More than a quarter of a century later, the charity continues to provide specialist treatment for sportsmen and women. What began as one footballer’s recovery has become a support network for thousands of others.

Read our in-depth interview with Tony Adams in issue 396 of FourFourTwo magazine, on sale September 24th. Adams’ new book ‘1996: Reflections on the Year that Changed My Life’ is available now