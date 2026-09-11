Friday Football Quiz, episode 132: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Happy Friday, one and all.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 131

Do you know who replaced Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager, who won the Best Goalkeeper gong at the 2002 World Cup, what West Ham United removed from their badge 10 years ago and where Osasuna are based?

Course you do: and now's your time to prove it with another Friday Football Quiz, back for a 132nd edition with 20 questions ready whenever you are. Let's dig in, shall we?

Moving from Friday teasers to big-money transfers, opening-day history, and international immortality, we've got a fresh line-up of Kwizly-powered quizzes to carry on with, if you'd like?

We’re launching straight into big-money Anfield blockbusters and opening-weekend folklore. First, test your knowledge of Merseyside transfer strategy by naming Liverpool's 50 most expensive signings ever, tracing the record-breaking fees that brought world-class talent to Anfield across the modern era. Once you've audited Liverpool's spending history, travel back through over three decades of kickoff drama to name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season since 1992-93, a ruthless trial of opening-day trivia that separates casual observers from deep-cut archival scholars.

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Next, name every England player with over 50 caps, honouring the half-century mainstays who anchored the national team across generations. After celebrating those Three Lions icons, scale the ultimate heights of the global game to identify every Ballon d'Or winner to have won the World Cup, celebrating the exclusive pantheon of legends who achieved both individual perfection and ultimate international glory.

Finally, we've got another crossword, as FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 69 takes on the theme of boxers, badges and Barclaysmen, as we stretch you from club emblems to cult 2000s top-flight heroes. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can claim secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest football topics directly in the comments section.