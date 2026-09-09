Where is the 2027 Champions League Final? An accessible host city, finally

The 2027 Champions League Final venue is in Spain.

The Champions League is now underway, with all 36 league-phase teams set to play in an exclusive European match-week.

Manchester United will host Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK in their Champions League debut on Thursday, with five other games set to be played, in the absence of Europa and Conference League football.

And for travelling supporters hoping to see their club appear in the 2027 Champions League final, the confirmed venue, in Spain, will surely be welcome news.

2027 Champions League final to be held at Estadio Metropolitano

The 2027 Champions League final will have a Spanish setting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two teams will ultimately make it from the league phase to the 2027 Champions League Final, which will be held in Madrid at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The sides will face off on June 5, 2027, with last season's finalists PSG and Arsenal both hoping to make it back.

PSG are back-to-back champions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Enrique's men, who lifted the Champions League trophy for the second time in two years, are gunning for an historic European three-peat this time out.

And Arsenal, who lost on penalties to PSG after lifting the Premier League trophy weeks earlier, will hope to break their Champions League curse this term, having never won the competition.

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That match took place in Hungary, at the Puskas Arena. The year prior, PSG travelled to Munich to lift their first-ever Champions League trophy, at the Allianz Arena.

Hungary also bid to host the 2027 Final, but were appointed to host the 2026 clash, instead.

Additionally, Italy were in the running for 2027 during the first bidding process, but the San Siro was later deemed unable to host the event due to refurbishment works in Milan.

The San Siro almost hosted the 2027 Champions League Final. (Image credit: Future)

During the second bidding process, Spain emerged as victor, but were rivalled by a potential host nation that European supporters would likely deem less accessible.

That was Azerbaijan, whose league champions will make their debut competition appearance this term, bidding to host at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Ultimately, the Estadio Metropolitano prevailed, with the final's Spanish venue confirmed in September 2025.