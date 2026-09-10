Quickfire Quiz 199: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Today's FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz will find out whether you have elite football trivia chops and quick fingers. 10 questions. 90 seconds. Let's go.

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Warm up those quizzy muscles by answering these questions about the great one-club men of world football.

Transfer aficionado? Take the edge off the end of the all-important summer window by taking on this challenge to name Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever. The list might take you back further than you think.

We want to know whether you can answer 15 questions about the 2016-17 season in the Premier League and name every player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League.

Let's expand our horizons. We also have this quiz that simply asks you to put some groups of clubs into the correct order based on the number of league titles they've won, from most to least.

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If you happen to be off work for the next week or two, here's a mammoth quiz for you. Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!