Cards that defined a generation: 20 years of Match Attax

Some things immediately transport you back to childhood. Football in the garden. Old replica shirts, parents licking a tissue and rubbing your face, and now for Gen Z: the rip of a foil Match Attax packet.

First launched in 2006, Match Attax quickly became part of football culture for kids across the UK. Cards were swapped in playgrounds, showed off on the bus home and, inevitably, traded for something that seemed like a brilliant deal at the time.

Two decades later, Match Attax is still bringing that same feeling to a new generation of fans.

Got, Got, NEED!

(Image credit: Topps)

For lifelong collectors, the appeal is about more than completing a checklist. The cards become snapshots of football moments, favourite players and childhood memories. For Jack Whyte, known online as GBW, one of Match Attax’s best-known collectors, it started at home.

“I remember coming home from school and seeing packs of Match Attax waiting for me on the dining room table. I’d get so excited ripping into them with my mum and dad, and chasing the OG 101 Steven Gerrard card.”



“As a QPR fan, one card that’s always stuck with me is the Charlie Austin Hat-Trick Hero from the 2014/15 Extra collection. That’s what makes Match Attax so special for me, there are cards that bring you straight back to a particular moment or memory.”

The ;Whoosh Messi’ FC Barcelona card is one of the rarest cards in the 2026/27 Match Attax collection (Image credit: Topps)

Another collector, Dan, remembers trying to collect Frank Lampard cards each season. “I’m a Chelsea fan so I was always swapping to get Chelsea cards in general, but Frank was and probably still is my favourite player. I’d always be on the lookout for his cards - it’s just got that extra special emotion attached when it’s your favourite player. I’ve still got plenty packed away in my old Match Attax binder, they might be worth a few quid now!”

This week sees the launch of the new 20th Anniversary Edition Match Attax collection, packed full of the best players from Europe’s top leagues. “Looking at this season’s new collection, I’d be chasing the rare ‘Whoosh Messi’ FC Barcelona card, says GBW. “It looks unbelievable, and he’s the greatest of all time, so that’s definitely the one I’d want to pull.”



While the nostalgia remains, Match Attax 2026/27 is designed to give a new generation plenty of reasons to start collecting. It introduces a new rarity system for the first time, with cards ranging from Rare and Super Rare through to Mega Rare, Ultra Rare, Hyper Rare and the ultimate “Mystical” cards.



The collection also brings back the iconic “100 Club” - something of a collector favourite - but this time with a twist, as previous 100 Club players were put to a vote, giving collectors the chance to choose which legends they wanted to see return for the 20th anniversary collection, marking the All-Time 100 Club. Names include Maldini, Messi, Ronaldo, Henry and more.

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Twenty years on, the playground may look a little different. But the ritual remains remarkably familiar: get a packet, rip it open, see what you’ve got and, perhaps, wonder: “What can I trade this for?”

Somewhere out there, there’s probably another kid opening a packet and finding a card they’ll still remember 20 years from now.