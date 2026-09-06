"It didn’t sound like an idea that had legs – apparently students down their pints when I say ‘Unbelievable Jeff’, though", Chris Kamara reveals he never thought Soccer Saturday would be a hit

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The iconic Sky Sports show changed how UK fans consumed their football

Chris Kamara laughing, January 2021
Chris Kamara was key to Soccer Saturday's success (Image credit: Alamy)

When Soccer Saturday first hit the airwaves, few would have dared to predict just how deeply it would embed itself in the fabric of British football culture.

The long-running Sky Sports show would go on to revolutionise how supporters consumed the sport, as a panel of pundits watching television screens quickly became essential Saturday afternoon viewing.

But when one of the show’s most iconic presenters was pitched the concept, he struggled to believe it would go on to carve out its place in football history.

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Chris Kamara’s Soccer Saturday doubts

Chris Kamara didn’t take long to establish himself as one of the programme’s most beloved characters, with the chemistry between and Jeff Stelling the beating heart of the show.

But that only came after initial scepticism from the former Brentford and Leeds United midfielder.

HULL, ENGLAND - August 31: Chris Kamara, Sky TV Presenter portrait during the League One match between Hull City and Bradford City at KC Stadium on August 31, 2004 in Hull, England. (Photo by Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Kamara wasn't convinced the show would be a hit (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It didn’t sound like an idea that had legs, I must admit!” Kamara tells FourFourTwo. “I said, ‘Are you sure about this?’

“But they were right. It soon turned into a hit,” admits, acknowledging just how important the show soon became for generations of football fans.

Kamara’s cameos from the sidelines quickly saw him become a viewer’s favourite, although his famous catchphrase somewhat snuck up on him.

“One Christmas, I turned on TV bloopers show,” he recalls. “It was a montage from Soccer Saturday and it was just of me, over and over, shouting, ‘Unbelievable Jeff!’ at different games.

“I honestly had no idea I’d been saying it, let alone so often. It hadn’t even occurred to me.”

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling is pictured at the Westgate pub in Winchester on September 7, 2020 in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

Jeff Stelling was the show's anchorman (Image credit: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

Kamara also soon realised that it wasn’t just fans watching from their sofas when he heard that a group of students had devised their own drinking game based on the programme.

“I remember one day, we got a letter to the studio from some students saying they’d been playing a Soccer Saturday drinking game. They'd all meet up in the students’ union and would have to drink every time something specific happened.

“They’d drink when Jeff went on one of his rants or when one of the other pundits got a footballer’s name wrong. Whenever I said ‘Unbelieveable Jeff!’ they’d have to all down their whole pints.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

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