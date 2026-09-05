Watch Manchester City vs Coventry City in one of five 3pm Saturday Premier League games, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs Coventry City: key information Date: Saturday 05 September

Saturday 05 September Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) Free Stream: USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial

USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial TV & Streaming: USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Manchester City are slowly building something under new manager Enzo Maresca, after brushing aside Crystal Palace last weekend.

Coventry City can't currently say the same and it could be a long afternoon in Manchester for Frank Lampard's side, should the Blues get going.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City in the Premier League.

Is Manchester City vs Coventry City on TV in the UK?

Manchester City vs Coventry City is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. For example the game is being broadcast on USA Network in the US which is available for free via YouTube TV's 21-day trial.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Manchester City vs Coventry City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Manchester City vs Coventry City.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Manchester City vs Coventry City.

Fans in the States can access USA Network on OTT streaming platforms including YouTube TV (21-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue.

Watch Manchester City vs Coventry City on USA Network USA Network is part of NBCUniversal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US. This is a linear channel, so you will either need one of the above cord-cutters or a cable package to stream the EPL opener live.

How to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Manchester City vs Coventry City on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Coventry City vs Hull City on Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester City vs Coventry City on Stan Sport Stan Sport has gone down in price for 2026/27, with it dropping from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Manchester City vs Coventry City and every other Premier League game on the platform.

Tickets

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Manchester City vs Coventry City: Preview

Manchester City were one of the busier sides late in the window, as they spent big on Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye from Chelsea and Everton, respectively.

That was after Elliot Anderson's move from Nottingham Forest, with City practically rebuilding their midfield following Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and Bernardo Silva's exits.

A big win at Selhurst Park saw star showings from Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki, who look to be clicking for Enzo Maresca.

Jeremy Doku remains sidelined with a calf injury, while Matheus Nunes is also a doubt with a muscle issue, which could see Abdukodir Khusanov continue at right-back.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

With Hull City and Ipswich Town both making bright starts, the pressure is starting to mount a little on Lampard's side.

A 3-0 defeat against Arsenal on opening weekend was followed by a 1-0 loss against Hull last weekend, in a tight affair between the two recently promoted sides.

Amazingly, Coventry are unbeaten across their last eight top-flight meetings with Man City (W4 D4) since the inaugural 1992-93 campaign when the Citizens won both home and away.

Haji Wright (thigh) remains a long-term absentee, while Frank Onyeka (hip) and Sidiki Cherif (fitness) both missed the defeat against the Tigers and will be assessed ahead of Saturday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 6-0 Coventry City

We really can't see anything other than a cricket score if City score early. Haaland may even get three or four.